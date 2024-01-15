Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 15, 2024

Self-development books

Learn practical tips from real-life stories to transform habits and achieve your goals

Atomic Habits by James Clear 

A memoir meets self-help book on discovering your voice and embracing your true self

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Shift your mood with a simple morning routine, embracing self-confidence and positivity

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

A guided journal with exercises and affirmations to boost self-esteem and release self-doubt

Self-Love Workbook for Women by Megan Logan

Explore vulnerability and learn steps to embrace it, backed by personal anecdotes

Daring Greatly by Brené Brown 

A fun and research-backed read promoting body positivity and living unapologetically

Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls by Jes Baker

This book encourages us to overcome perfectionism and fear of failure on the journey to self-love

The Self-Love Experiment by Shannon Kaiser

A humorous guide urging acceptance of life's challenges for a more grounded existence

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Speak by Tunde Oyeneyin

Peloton instructor shares her acronym for intentional living, covering surrender, power, empathy, authenticity, and knowledge

Simplify manifestation with methods to confidently attract positive changes in life

 Super Attractor by Gabby Bernstein

