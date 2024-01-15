Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 15, 2024
Self-development books
Learn practical tips from real-life stories to transform habits and achieve your goals
Atomic Habits by James Clear
Image Source: Pexels
A memoir meets self-help book on discovering your voice and embracing your true self
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Image Source: Pexels
Shift your mood with a simple morning routine, embracing self-confidence and positivity
The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
Image Source: Pexels
A guided journal with exercises and affirmations to boost self-esteem and release self-doubt
Self-Love Workbook for Women by Megan Logan
Image Source: Pexels
Explore vulnerability and learn steps to embrace it, backed by personal anecdotes
Image Source: Pexels
Daring Greatly by Brené Brown
A fun and research-backed read promoting body positivity and living unapologetically
Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls by Jes Baker
Image Source: Pexels
This book encourages us to overcome perfectionism and fear of failure on the journey to self-love
The Self-Love Experiment by Shannon Kaiser
Image Source: Pexels
A humorous guide urging acceptance of life's challenges for a more grounded existence
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
Image Source: Pexels
Speak by Tunde Oyeneyin
Image Source: Pexels
Peloton instructor shares her acronym for intentional living, covering surrender, power, empathy, authenticity, and knowledge
Simplify manifestation with methods to confidently attract positive changes in life
Super Attractor by Gabby Bernstein
Image Source: Pexels
