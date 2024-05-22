Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 22, 2024

Self-Discipline Guidebook For All

Boys turn into men when they understand that nobody cares about them if they can’t provide any value

#1

Act like you can't afford the bread until they find out you own the bakery. Stay humble

#2

If you find somebody smarter than you. Work with them. Don't compete with them

#3

Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes

#4

The quickest way to succeed is to start now and figure it out as you go. You can't learn to drive in a parked car

#5

Call me crazy but I believe I can have everything in this life that I want

#6

Nobody wants to tell you why discipline is so important. Discipline is the strongest form of self-love

#7

Just because someone is "family" doesn't mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation, and disrespect

#8

Mention someone who is very hard working and you wish them nothing but success

#9

Keep your surroundings tidy and your schedule organized to minimize distractions

#10

