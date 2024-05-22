Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 22, 2024
Self-Discipline Guidebook For All
Boys turn into men when they understand that nobody cares about them if they can’t provide any value
#1
Image: freepik
Act like you can't afford the bread until they find out you own the bakery. Stay humble
#2
Image: freepik
If you find somebody smarter than you. Work with them. Don't compete with them
#3
Image: freepik
Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes
#4
Image: freepik
The quickest way to succeed is to start now and figure it out as you go. You can't learn to drive in a parked car
#5
Image: freepik
Call me crazy but I believe I can have everything in this life that I want
#6
Image: freepik
Nobody wants to tell you why discipline is so important. Discipline is the strongest form of self-love
#7
Image: freepik
Just because someone is "family" doesn't mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation, and disrespect
#8
Image: freepik
Mention someone who is very hard working and you wish them nothing but success
Image: freepik
#9
Keep your surroundings tidy and your schedule organized to minimize distractions
Image: freepik
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.