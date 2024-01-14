Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 14, 2024
Self-esteem quotes
“Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.”
“Start loving yourself and everything else will come.”
“People who repeatedly attack your confidence and self-esteem are quite aware of your potential, even if you are not.”
“Being worthy is not something you earn. It is something you recognize and believe in.”
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”
“Self-esteem is crucial to how much or how little contentment you feel at the end of your life.”
“Self-esteem comes quietly, like the truth.”
“Be faithful to that which exists within yourself.”
“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.”
“Most of the shadows of this life are caused by standing in one’s own sunshine.”
