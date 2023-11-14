Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Sensitive Skin Care

Start your skincare routine with a mild, fragrance-free cleanser designed for sensitive skin. Avoid harsh chemicals, fragrances, and excessive foaming agents that can irritate your skin

Choose a Gentle Cleanser

Image Source: Pexels 

When washing your face, use lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can strip your skin of natural oils and worsen sensitivity

Lukewarm Water

Image Source: Pexels 

After cleansing, pat your face dry with a soft, clean towel rather than rubbing, which can cause friction and redness

Pat, Don't Rub

Image Source: Pexels 

Select skincare and cosmetic products that are fragrance-free. Fragrances are a common trigger for skin irritation in those with sensitive skin

 Fragrance-Free Products

Image Source: Pexels 

Before applying a new skincare product, perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions

 Patch Test New Products

Image Source: Pexels 

Always wear sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection, even on cloudy days. UV rays can exacerbate sensitivity and worsen skin conditions

Sun Protection

Image Source: Pexels 

Choose a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and create a protective barrier against environmental stressors

 Moisturize Regularly

Image Source: Pexels 

Steer clear of abrasive scrubs and harsh exfoliants. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants with ingredients like lactic acid or glycolic acid, as they are generally milder on sensitive skin

Avoid Harsh Exfoliants

Image Source: Pexels 

Certain foods and drinks, such as spicy foods, alcohol, and caffeine, can trigger skin redness and irritation. Pay attention to your diet's impact on your skin

Be Mindful of Diet

Image Source: Pexels 

If you struggle with persistent skin issues or severe sensitivity, consult a dermatologist. They can provide personalized advice and recommend suitable treatments or products

Consult a Dermatologist

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here