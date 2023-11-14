Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
Sensitive Skin Care
Start your skincare routine with a mild, fragrance-free cleanser designed for sensitive skin. Avoid harsh chemicals, fragrances, and excessive foaming agents that can irritate your skin
Choose a Gentle Cleanser
Image Source: Pexels
When washing your face, use lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can strip your skin of natural oils and worsen sensitivity
Lukewarm Water
Image Source: Pexels
After cleansing, pat your face dry with a soft, clean towel rather than rubbing, which can cause friction and redness
Pat, Don't Rub
Image Source: Pexels
Select skincare and cosmetic products that are fragrance-free. Fragrances are a common trigger for skin irritation in those with sensitive skin
Fragrance-Free Products
Image Source: Pexels
Before applying a new skincare product, perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions
Patch Test New Products
Image Source: Pexels
Always wear sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection, even on cloudy days. UV rays can exacerbate sensitivity and worsen skin conditions
Sun Protection
Image Source: Pexels
Choose a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and create a protective barrier against environmental stressors
Moisturize Regularly
Image Source: Pexels
Steer clear of abrasive scrubs and harsh exfoliants. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants with ingredients like lactic acid or glycolic acid, as they are generally milder on sensitive skin
Avoid Harsh Exfoliants
Image Source: Pexels
Certain foods and drinks, such as spicy foods, alcohol, and caffeine, can trigger skin redness and irritation. Pay attention to your diet's impact on your skin
Be Mindful of Diet
Image Source: Pexels
If you struggle with persistent skin issues or severe sensitivity, consult a dermatologist. They can provide personalized advice and recommend suitable treatments or products
Consult a Dermatologist
Image Source: Pexels
