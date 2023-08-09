Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor's tips for sensitive skin
We all know that Shraddha Kapoor has great skin and she manages to sustain that glow
She is a true natural beauty who believes in minimalism
Shraddha Kapoor has sensitive skin and an effective routine with non-irritating products is what she swears by
Follow these tips for glowing skin like Shraddha Kapoor
Wash your face twice a day
Use a mild cleanser and wash your face in the morning and in the evening. If you wear makeup, double cleanse at night
Pick a moisturizer based on the weather
Your skin's needs can change based on the weather so it's important to pay attention before slathering on moisturizer
Sunscreen keeps all skin types protected from sun damage. If you have sensitive skin, it is highly prone to sunburn and irritation, always use sunscreen to avoid this
When you have sensitive skin, follow a ‘less is more’ approach. Avoid doing too much or you might end up irritating it. Keep your routine minimal
Pay attention to your diet
Keeping your body hydrated is the easiest thing you can do for great skin. Drink plenty of water, coconut water and eat nutritious foods
If you have sensitive skin, consider trying out Shraddha Kapoor’s simple skincare routine
