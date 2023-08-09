Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 09, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor's tips for sensitive skin

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

We all know that Shraddha Kapoor has great skin and she manages to sustain that glow

Glow

She is a true natural beauty who believes in minimalism

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Minimal 

Shraddha Kapoor has sensitive skin and an effective routine with non-irritating products is what she swears by

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Shraddha's routine

Follow these tips for glowing skin like Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Steps to follow

Wash your face twice a day

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Use a mild cleanser and wash your face in the morning and in the evening. If you wear makeup, double cleanse at night

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Pick a moisturizer based on the weather

Your skin's needs can change based on the weather so it's important to pay attention before slathering on moisturizer

Sunscreen keeps all skin types protected from sun damage. If you have sensitive skin, it is highly prone to sunburn and irritation, always use sunscreen to avoid this

Never skip sunscreen

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

When you have sensitive skin, follow a ‘less is more’ approach. Avoid doing too much or you might end up irritating it. Keep your routine minimal

Less is more

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Pay attention to your diet

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Keeping your body hydrated is the easiest thing you can do for great skin. Drink plenty of water, coconut water and eat nutritious foods 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

If you have sensitive skin, consider trying out Shraddha Kapoor’s simple skincare routine

Try it out 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here