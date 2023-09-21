Heading 3

Sentences that make us rethink about life

We often get caught up in the daily grind, but these words can reshape our perspective on life

Image: Pexels

Reshape 

#1

Image: Pexels

Discipline begins the minute you decide to be disciplined

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away

#2

Image: Pexels

#3

Image: Pexels

We spend our life searching for meaning, but perhaps it's in the moments when we create meaning that life truly becomes worthwhile 

Remember, you have the power to create the life you want

#4

Image: Pexels

The richest person is not the one who has the most but the one who needs the least

#5

Image: Pexels

The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why

Image: Pexels

#6

The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks 

#7

Image: Pexels

You're reflection of five people you spend the most time with

#8

Image: Pexels

In the end, we will remember not the words of your enemies, but the silence of your friends

#9

Image: Pexels

