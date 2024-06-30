Heading 3
Serene Hill Stations Of South India
Ooty offers a calming atmosphere and is famous for its beautiful tea garden, stunning surroundings and cool climate
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Munnar along with its serene landscape, tea gardens and tranquil environment offers various adventure activities
Munnar, Kerala
Coorg is famous for its lush green coffee plantations, picturesque landscape surrounding hills and pleasant climate
Coorg, Karnataka
Far from the loudness of bustling cities, this peaceful getaway will refresh you and make your trip memorable
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Coonoor is a beautiful hill station, known for its various cascading waterfalls and picturesque view of the Nilgiri Hills
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Wayanad is heaven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts as it offers a tranquil environment along with various adventure opportunities such as trekking and wildlife spottings
Wayanad, Kerala
Yercaud is surrounded by beautiful orange groves that enhance its scenic beauty; it has a pleasant climate and is nestled with pristine lakes and gardens
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
Vagamon is filled with pine forests, meadows and hills; it also offers trekking and paragliding opportunities
Vagamon, Kerala
Ananthagiri Hills, Hyderabad
This place offers a pleasant climate along with clear lakes, caves and lush green forests
Valparai is a picturesque hill station known for its tea and coffee plantations and dense forests; you can also experience wildlife spottings here!
Valparai, Tamil Nadu
