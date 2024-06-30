Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

june 30, 2024

Serene Hill Stations Of South India

Ooty offers a calming atmosphere and is famous for its beautiful tea garden, stunning surroundings and cool climate

Ooty, Tamil Nadu 

Image Source: Pexels

Munnar along with its serene landscape, tea gardens and tranquil environment offers various adventure activities

 Munnar, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

Coorg is famous for its lush green coffee plantations, picturesque landscape surrounding hills and pleasant climate 

 Coorg, Karnataka 

Image Source: Pexels

Far from the loudness of bustling cities, this peaceful getaway will refresh you and make your trip memorable

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu 

Image Source: Pexels

Coonoor is a beautiful hill station, known for its various cascading waterfalls and picturesque view of the Nilgiri Hills 

Image Source: Pexels

 Coonoor, Tamil Nadu 

Wayanad is heaven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts as it offers a tranquil environment along with various adventure opportunities such as trekking and wildlife spottings 

 Wayanad, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

Yercaud is surrounded by beautiful orange groves that enhance its scenic beauty; it has a pleasant climate and is nestled with pristine lakes and gardens 

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu 

Image Source: Pexels

Vagamon is filled with pine forests, meadows and hills; it also offers trekking and paragliding opportunities 

 Vagamon, Kerala 

Image Source: Pexels

 Ananthagiri Hills, Hyderabad

Image Source: Pexels

This place offers a pleasant climate along with clear lakes, caves and lush green forests

Valparai is a picturesque hill station known for its tea and coffee plantations and dense forests; you can also experience wildlife spottings here! 

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here