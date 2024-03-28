Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 28, 2024

Shahi Paneer recipe to try

Heat 1 tbsp butter in a kadai and then add 2 pods cardamom, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 pod black cardamom, and 3 cloves, saute them till it wafts aroma 

Heating pan

Chop and saute 1 onion, 3 gloves garlic, and 1-inch ginger with 2 tomatoes

Prepare the base

Then add 1 cup water and 1 tsp salt. Cover and let it boil for 20 minutes until everything softens

Add water and salt

Cool the mixture and put in a blender for a thick and tasty paste

Blending

Sieve the puree in a different vessel to ensure it is smooth without any extra particles

Smooth paste

Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a pan and then add ½ tsp shahi jeera and 1 bay leaf

Heat butter

Keep the flame low, add  ¼ tsp turmeric and 1 tsp chili powder, and saute it for a flavorful burst

Add spices

After mixing spices properly add the prepared tomato-onion puree and mix it well, stirring it with cream and paneer cubes

Time to add Tomato puree

 Finishing touch

Add ½ tsp kasturi methi and ¼ garam masala and mix it well for an amazing flavor

Serve hot shahi paneer with roti or garlic naan for a tasty delight

Serve and enjoy

