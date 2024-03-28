Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
Shahi Paneer recipe to try
Heat 1 tbsp butter in a kadai and then add 2 pods cardamom, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 pod black cardamom, and 3 cloves, saute them till it wafts aroma
Heating pan
Image Source: Freepik
Chop and saute 1 onion, 3 gloves garlic, and 1-inch ginger with 2 tomatoes
Prepare the base
Image Source: Freepik
Then add 1 cup water and 1 tsp salt. Cover and let it boil for 20 minutes until everything softens
Add water and salt
Image Source: Freepik
Cool the mixture and put in a blender for a thick and tasty paste
Blending
Image Source: Freepik
Sieve the puree in a different vessel to ensure it is smooth without any extra particles
Image Source: Freepik
Smooth paste
Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a pan and then add ½ tsp shahi jeera and 1 bay leaf
Heat butter
Image Source: Freepik
Keep the flame low, add ¼ tsp turmeric and 1 tsp chili powder, and saute it for a flavorful burst
Add spices
Image Source: Freepik
After mixing spices properly add the prepared tomato-onion puree and mix it well, stirring it with cream and paneer cubes
Time to add Tomato puree
Image Source: Freepik
Finishing touch
Image Source: Freepik
Add ½ tsp kasturi methi and ¼ garam masala and mix it well for an amazing flavor
Serve hot shahi paneer with roti or garlic naan for a tasty delight
Serve and enjoy
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.