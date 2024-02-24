Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Shahi Pulao Recipe

Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, onion, cashews and raisins, ghee or oil,  spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cumin seeds)

Image Source: Pexels

Ingredients: 

Wash the basmati rice thoroughly under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes

 Rinse Rice

Image Source: Pexels

Chop the vegetables into small pieces and keep them ready

Prepare Vegetables 

Image Source: Pexels

 In a pan, heat ghee or oil. Fry cashews and raisins until golden brown. Remove and set aside

Fry Nuts and Raisins

Image Source: Pexels

Add whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cumin seeds) and sauté for a minute until fragrant. Then add onions

Image Source: Pexels

Saute Spices and Onions

Add chopped vegetables to the pan and sauté for a few minutes until they are slightly cooked

Image Source: Pexels

Add Vegetables

Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Stir gently to mix everything well. Pour in water, season with salt, and let it cook 

 Cook Rice

Image Source: Pexels

 Once the rice is cooked, add the fried cashews and raisins, and gently mix them into the rice

Image Source: Pexels

Mix in Nuts and Raisins

Image Source: Pexels

Optionally, garnish with chopped coriander leaves or fried onions for extra flavor and aroma

Garnish

Shahi Pulao is ready to be served hot with raita or any side dish of your choice

Image Source: Pexels

Serve

