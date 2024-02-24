Heading 3
Shahi Pulao Recipe
Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, onion, cashews and raisins, ghee or oil, spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cumin seeds)
Ingredients:
Wash the basmati rice thoroughly under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes
Rinse Rice
Chop the vegetables into small pieces and keep them ready
Prepare Vegetables
In a pan, heat ghee or oil. Fry cashews and raisins until golden brown. Remove and set aside
Fry Nuts and Raisins
Add whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cumin seeds) and sauté for a minute until fragrant. Then add onions
Saute Spices and Onions
Add chopped vegetables to the pan and sauté for a few minutes until they are slightly cooked
Add Vegetables
Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Stir gently to mix everything well. Pour in water, season with salt, and let it cook
Cook Rice
Once the rice is cooked, add the fried cashews and raisins, and gently mix them into the rice
Mix in Nuts and Raisins
Optionally, garnish with chopped coriander leaves or fried onions for extra flavor and aroma
Garnish
Shahi Pulao is ready to be served hot with raita or any side dish of your choice
Serve
