Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

Shahi Tukda Recipe

Combine 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Simmer for a few minutes

Prepare the Sugar Syrup

Heat full-fat milk on medium-low heat. Add sugar to taste, along with a pinch of saffron threads and cardamom powder for flavor

Prepare the Rabri

Trim the edges and cut each slice into halves or quarters. Heat ghee in a frying pan over medium heat. Fry the bread slices

Prepare the Bread

Dip each fried bread slice into the prepared sugar syrup, ensuring they are soaked evenly

 Soak the Bread

Place the soaked bread slices on a serving platter in a single layer

Assemble

Spoon the prepared rabri generously over the bread slices, covering them completely

 Layer with Rabri

Garnish with slivered almonds, pistachios, and a few strands of saffron for an elegant touch

Garnish

Refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together and for the dessert to cool

Chill

Serve

Serve the chilled Shahi Tukda as a delightful dessert for special occasions or festive celebrations

Enjoy the rich and indulgent flavors of this regal and tantalizing dish

Enjoy!

