Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 01, 2024
Shahi Tukda Recipe
Combine 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Simmer for a few minutes
Prepare the Sugar Syrup
Heat full-fat milk on medium-low heat. Add sugar to taste, along with a pinch of saffron threads and cardamom powder for flavor
Prepare the Rabri
Trim the edges and cut each slice into halves or quarters. Heat ghee in a frying pan over medium heat. Fry the bread slices
Prepare the Bread
Dip each fried bread slice into the prepared sugar syrup, ensuring they are soaked evenly
Soak the Bread
Place the soaked bread slices on a serving platter in a single layer
Assemble
Spoon the prepared rabri generously over the bread slices, covering them completely
Layer with Rabri
Garnish with slivered almonds, pistachios, and a few strands of saffron for an elegant touch
Garnish
Refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together and for the dessert to cool
Chill
Serve
Serve the chilled Shahi Tukda as a delightful dessert for special occasions or festive celebrations
Enjoy the rich and indulgent flavors of this regal and tantalizing dish
Enjoy!
