Fitness Plan
Shahid Kapoor’s March 25
2021
Shahid Kapoor had revealed that he gave up the meat-based diet after reading a book gifted to him by his father
As a vegetarian, Shahid relies on a lot of nuts, seeds, legumes and leafy greens for building muscles
For 'Padmaavat', Shahid had a diet of small meals that mostly included food items made of coconut milk and a bowl of cut mangoes for snacking
A balanced diet of low-fat tofu, paneer, soy, brown rice, quinoa, fresh fruits and vegetables is a must for Shahid to get all the major nutrients
Besides the diet, Shahid is also particular about the meal timings and never snacks out of turn
Instead of having one large meal a day, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor takes five small meals throughout the day
Shahid Kapoor follows the workout routine based on the kind of movie he is doing or the character he is playing in a certain movie
For his chiselled frame in Udta Punjab, a lot of functional training, body weight-training and cardio exercises were included in his plan
On regular days, Shahid sticks to the same set of exercises on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and another set on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Another form of cardio workout that the actor loves to do is dancing
Out of the seven days a week, Shahid Kapoor takes an entire day off for his muscles to heal
