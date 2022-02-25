Lifestyle
Rishika Shah
Feb 25, 2022
Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine
Mix Workout
Shahid's workout regime is a mix of cardio exercises and bodyweight training. He begins with running on the treadmill
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He also includes different exercises as well as equipment training in his workout routine and works out 6 days a week
Equipment Training
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He also includes swimming, yoga and some dance in his workout routine which helps him burn calories
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Swimming & Yoga
Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian which makes it very difficult for him to build muscles
Pure Vegetarian
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He includes a lot of healthy vegetables, fruits and legumes in his diet
Diet Plan
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He eats beans, green vegetables and protein-rich foods like milk and paneer and other healthy dairy products
Dairy Products
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He also takes protein supplements and whey proteins to sustain his body and muscles
Protein Supplements
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He completely avoids foods which are high in fat and carbs and avoids consuming artificial sweeteners as well
Foods To Avoid
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He follows a strict routine and watches his meal portions. He consumes 5 to 6 small meals in a day instead of 3 big ones
Meal Portions
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He practices portion control and also eats on time and does not let his schedule impact his meal timing
Portion Control
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
