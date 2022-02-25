Lifestyle

Feb 25, 2022

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Mix Workout

Shahid's workout regime is a mix of cardio exercises and bodyweight training. He begins with running on the treadmill

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He also includes different exercises as well as equipment training in his workout routine and works out 6 days a week

Equipment Training

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He also includes swimming, yoga and some dance in his workout routine which helps him burn calories

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

Swimming & Yoga

Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian which makes it very difficult for him to build muscles

Pure Vegetarian

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He includes a lot of healthy vegetables, fruits and legumes in his diet

Diet Plan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He eats beans, green vegetables and protein-rich foods like milk and paneer and other healthy dairy products

Dairy Products

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He also takes protein supplements and whey proteins to sustain his body and muscles

Protein Supplements

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He completely avoids foods which are high in fat and carbs and avoids consuming artificial sweeteners as well

Foods To Avoid

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He follows a strict routine and watches his meal portions. He consumes 5 to 6 small meals in a day instead of 3 big ones

Meal Portions

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He practices portion control and also eats on time and does not let his schedule impact his meal timing

Portion Control 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

