JUly 05, 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness secret 

The Ishq Vishk debutante is a role model for many people owing to his fit and flexible physique 

Fitness Journey 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Vivah star has performed versatile roles and impressed the fans. He takes time out from his busy schedule to maintain his fitness 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

No pain, no gain 

The Kabir Singh fame flaunted his well-toned physique in the movie and cardio has partly helped him achieve it 

Cardio 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Jersey protagonist includes body-weight training in his workout routine to boost his flexibility and core strength 

Body-weight training 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Treadmill run 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Udta Punjab artist’s workout regime consists of treadmill running to strengthen his muscles

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Swimming 

Kapoor is quite regular with his workouts. Swimming makes it to his workout list as it aids in toning muscles 

No one is unknown of the benefits of yoga. The Jab We Met Hero is also mindful to include yoga in his workout schedule 

Yoga 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

It might not be known to many people but the Padmaavat actor is a graceful dancer which aids him in burning calories with fun 

Dancing 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Strict diet 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Farzi superstar follows a vegetarian diet. He steers clear of high-fat, high-carb, and high-sugar foods 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Kapoor is very particular about his meals and he does not indulge in any mid-night cravings to maintain his health 

 No midnight snacks 

