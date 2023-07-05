Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor’s fitness secret
The Ishq Vishk debutante is a role model for many people owing to his fit and flexible physique
Fitness Journey
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Vivah star has performed versatile roles and impressed the fans. He takes time out from his busy schedule to maintain his fitness
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
No pain, no gain
The Kabir Singh fame flaunted his well-toned physique in the movie and cardio has partly helped him achieve it
Cardio
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Jersey protagonist includes body-weight training in his workout routine to boost his flexibility and core strength
Body-weight training
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Treadmill run
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Udta Punjab artist’s workout regime consists of treadmill running to strengthen his muscles
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Swimming
Kapoor is quite regular with his workouts. Swimming makes it to his workout list as it aids in toning muscles
No one is unknown of the benefits of yoga. The Jab We Met Hero is also mindful to include yoga in his workout schedule
Yoga
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
It might not be known to many people but the Padmaavat actor is a graceful dancer which aids him in burning calories with fun
Dancing
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Strict diet
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Farzi superstar follows a vegetarian diet. He steers clear of high-fat, high-carb, and high-sugar foods
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Kapoor is very particular about his meals and he does not indulge in any mid-night cravings to maintain his health
No midnight snacks
