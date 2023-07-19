Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 19, 2023
Shalini Pandey’s self-love language
Shalini Pandey made her acting debut as Dr. Preethi Shetty in the superhit movie Arjun Reddy in 2017
Career
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The diva captured the attention of the audience with her commendable performance. She has not let the limelight deter her self-love
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Attention
The Meri Nimmo fame revealed that the dancing rehearsals for the shoots last for a couple of hours which aids her with weight loss
Dance
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The enchantress is a fitness freak. But she pays close attention to the needs of her body and acts accordingly
Pressure
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Iddari Lokam Okate heroine is aware of the ironic standards of the beauty industry. She does not let it get to her head
Standards
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Confidence
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar protagonist has always been confident in her body. She does not feel pressurized to look a certain way
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Acceptance
The N.T.R. Kathanayakudu artist expressed that appearance may not always remain the same. She has learned to love and accept her body no matter what
The Bamfaad actress is fond of homemade food which gives her better control to monitor her diet and fitness
Food Habits
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Pandey likes to swim, play volleyball and badminton. These sports add to her active lifestyle
Sports
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Guilty pleasure
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Though the fashionista is a healthy eater for most of the part, she likes to treat herself with ice-cream occasionally
