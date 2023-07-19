Heading 3

Shalini Pandey’s self-love language 

Shalini Pandey made her acting debut as Dr. Preethi Shetty in the superhit movie Arjun Reddy in 2017

 Career 

The diva captured the attention of the audience with her commendable performance. She has not let the limelight deter her self-love 

Attention 

The Meri Nimmo fame revealed that the dancing rehearsals for the shoots last for a couple of hours which aids her with weight loss 

Dance

The enchantress is a fitness freak. But she pays close attention to the needs of her body and acts accordingly 

Pressure 

The Iddari Lokam Okate heroine is aware of the ironic standards of the beauty industry. She does not let it get to her head 

Standards 

 Confidence 

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar protagonist has always been confident in her body. She does not feel pressurized to look a certain way 

Acceptance 

The N.T.R. Kathanayakudu artist expressed that appearance may not always remain the same. She has learned to love and accept her body no matter what 

The Bamfaad actress is fond of homemade food which gives her better control to monitor her diet and fitness 

Food Habits 

Pandey likes to swim, play volleyball and badminton. These sports add to her active lifestyle 

Sports 

Guilty pleasure 

Though the fashionista is a healthy eater for most of the part, she likes to treat herself with ice-cream occasionally 

