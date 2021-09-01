goals
giving fitness
Shanaya Kapoor Sep 01, 2021
Shanaya’s secret to staying fit is eating healthy, hitting the gym regularly and lots of dancing!
She makes sure to hit the gym at least thrice a week and also has a personal trainer who motivates her to get there
Shanaya is seen flaunting her biceps and her back muscles and we must say - we are impressed
Just like all of us, Shanaya also has her lazy days when she just cannot seem to find the motivation to get up at the gym
Shanaya looks extremely fit as she is seen nailing her belly dancing lessons with utmost ease
Apart from belly dancing, Shanaya also shows keen interest in Indian classical dancing like Kathak
Shanaya says that learning floor work in belly dancing has been quite a challenge but seems like she has overcome that challenge
Shanaya shows her ability to belly dance as well as perform hip hop as she does two different choreographies on one song
Shanaya is seen giving an applaudable belly dancing performance with her teacher, Sanjana Mutreja who has certainly done a good job training her
Shanaya shows off her toned legs and midriff after she has a workout session at home
