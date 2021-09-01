   





Shanaya Kapoor

Sep 01, 2021

Shanaya’s secret to staying fit is eating healthy, hitting the gym regularly and lots of dancing!

She makes sure to hit the gym at least thrice a week and also has a personal trainer who motivates her to get there

Shanaya is seen flaunting her biceps and her back muscles and we must say - we are impressed

Just like all of us, Shanaya also has her lazy days when she just cannot seem to find the motivation to get up at the gym

Shanaya looks extremely fit as she is seen nailing her belly dancing lessons with utmost ease

Apart from belly dancing, Shanaya also shows keen interest in Indian classical dancing like Kathak
Shanaya says that learning floor work in belly dancing has been quite a challenge but seems like she has overcome that challenge

Shanaya shows her ability to belly dance as well as perform hip hop as she does two different choreographies on one song

Shanaya is seen giving an applaudable belly dancing performance with her teacher, Sanjana Mutreja who has certainly done a good job training her

Shanaya shows off her toned legs and midriff after she has a workout session at home

