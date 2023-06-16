Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 16, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's beauty tips 

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz being a stunning diva has lustrous hair and flawless skin

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Beauty

Shehnaaz uses Vitamin C for glowing skin and fades blemishes

Vitamin C

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Shehnaaz

Sunscreen

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Satin covers

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz prefers to sleep on silk pillow covers to minimize hair breakage

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Salicylic acid

Shehnaaz skincare routine has products with salicylic acid to get glowing skin

Shehnaaz makes sure to take off makeup before hitting the bed as sleeping with makeup makes skin harsh

No makeup 

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz prefers a nice massage after hair oiling to promote hair growth

Massage

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Hydration

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz makes sure to keep herself hydrated. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan

Work-front

