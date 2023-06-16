Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 16, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's beauty tips
Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz being a stunning diva has lustrous hair and flawless skin
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Beauty
Shehnaaz uses Vitamin C for glowing skin and fades blemishes
Vitamin C
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Shehnaaz
Sunscreen
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Satin covers
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz prefers to sleep on silk pillow covers to minimize hair breakage
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Salicylic acid
Shehnaaz skincare routine has products with salicylic acid to get glowing skin
Shehnaaz makes sure to take off makeup before hitting the bed as sleeping with makeup makes skin harsh
No makeup
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz prefers a nice massage after hair oiling to promote hair growth
Massage
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Hydration
Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz makes sure to keep herself hydrated. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.