Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's DIY health drink

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who works in Hindi And Punjabi films

Shehnaaz Gill

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

The Bubbly girl had lost around 12 kgs in lockdown and astonished everyone with her new look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram


Weight Loss

The Bigg Boss fame star consumes a detox drink which helped her in weight loss

Detox Drink

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

A detox drink helps in digestion and Gets rid of toxins from the body

Uses

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

The detox drink has turmeric, water and Apple Cider Vinegar

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Process

Add a pinch of turmeric to lukewarm water and consume it in the morning to avoid bloating 

Shehnaaz also consumed diluted apple cider vinegar before meals which helps in weight loss

Apple Cider Vinegar

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

The Indian spice does wonders for weight loss and also boosts metabolism

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Turmeric

Nutritious

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

The warm water itself is a detox drink and with some turmeric, you can also add honey to make it delicious and nutritious

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ with Salman Khan

Work-front

