Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's DIY health drink
Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who works in Hindi And Punjabi films
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
The Bubbly girl had lost around 12 kgs in lockdown and astonished everyone with her new look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Weight Loss
The Bigg Boss fame star consumes a detox drink which helped her in weight loss
Detox Drink
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
A detox drink helps in digestion and Gets rid of toxins from the body
Uses
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Ingredients
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
The detox drink has turmeric, water and Apple Cider Vinegar
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Process
Add a pinch of turmeric to lukewarm water and consume it in the morning to avoid bloating
Shehnaaz also consumed diluted apple cider vinegar before meals which helps in weight loss
Apple Cider Vinegar
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
The Indian spice does wonders for weight loss and also boosts metabolism
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Turmeric
Nutritious
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
The warm water itself is a detox drink and with some turmeric, you can also add honey to make it delicious and nutritious
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ with Salman Khan
Work-front
