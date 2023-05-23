Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss secrets

Shenhaaz has impressed everyone with her weight loss journey post lockdown. Take a look at her weight loss secrets

Shehnaaz Gill

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

In an interview, Shehnaaz revealed that she would consume apple cider vinegar in the morning. Drinking ACV with water helps in weight loss

Apple CIder Vinegar

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shenhaaz revealed that she did not follow a strict diet but followed portion control

Portion Control

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Reportedly, Shehnaaz would consume turmeric water in the morning too. The water has antioxidants and aids weight loss

Turmeric water

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Foods like sprouts, Dosa, Parathas are rich in protein which has important micronutrients to help lose weight

High Protein Diet

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Drinking water increases metabolic rate and aids in weight loss. Shehnaaz would consume 2-3 liters of water everyday

Drink Plenty Water

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz consumed coconut water to stay hydrated that improves metabolic rate and burn more calories

Coconut Water

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

It is advised that dinner should be consumed 2-3 hours before going to bed. Shehnaaz follows the routine

Early Dinner

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

A healthy lifestyle includes nutritious food and exercising. It is necessary to burn the calories consumed which helps in weight loss journey

Workout

Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Always make changes in routine which work according to your body. Not necessary that things worked out for Shehnaaz may work for you

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here