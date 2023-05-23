mAY 23, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss secrets
Shenhaaz has impressed everyone with her weight loss journey post lockdown. Take a look at her weight loss secrets
Shehnaaz Gill
Image : Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
In an interview, Shehnaaz revealed that she would consume apple cider vinegar in the morning. Drinking ACV with water helps in weight loss
Apple CIder Vinegar
Shenhaaz revealed that she did not follow a strict diet but followed portion control
Portion Control
Reportedly, Shehnaaz would consume turmeric water in the morning too. The water has antioxidants and aids weight loss
Turmeric water
Foods like sprouts, Dosa, Parathas are rich in protein which has important micronutrients to help lose weight
High Protein Diet
Drinking water increases metabolic rate and aids in weight loss. Shehnaaz would consume 2-3 liters of water everyday
Drink Plenty Water
Shehnaaz consumed coconut water to stay hydrated that improves metabolic rate and burn more calories
Coconut Water
It is advised that dinner should be consumed 2-3 hours before going to bed. Shehnaaz follows the routine
Early Dinner
A healthy lifestyle includes nutritious food and exercising. It is necessary to burn the calories consumed which helps in weight loss journey
Workout
Always make changes in routine which work according to your body. Not necessary that things worked out for Shehnaaz may work for you
Disclaimer
