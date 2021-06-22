Shilpa Shetty Kundra's tips on weight loss

June 22, 2021

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that practicing yoga every day in the morning can help the body in many ways

Yoga poses that should be practiced daily in order to lead a healthy lifestyle are: Makarasana, Padahastasana, Dhanurasana, Bhujangasana, Utthanpadasana, Virabhadrasana and Vrikshasana

Shilpa says that the first drink in the morning should be lemon water/ green tea with honey as it helps increase metabolism

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that broken wheat upma, low-fat milk, idlis, or paneer bhurji toast make a very good and light breakfast

Shilpa Shetty Kundra suggests that the lunch should include a clear soup, a small portion of greens and salad, red or brown rice along with sautéed vegetables

She also revealed that there are days when she prefers to have mixed grains rotis, vegetable curry, low-fat curd, and dal

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that for evening snacks, she is a complete fan of homemade desi ghee and prefers makhana roasted in it, air-popped popcorn with green tea, and a small portion of fruits and nuts

The celebrity prefers to keep her dinner very light, including a thin soup, roti, and a small portion of vegetables

Shilpa has suggested to practice yoga early in the morning on an empty stomach as that is when it affects the body

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that she enjoys eating junk food but only once or twice a month

For more updates on Shilpa Shetty Kundra, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here