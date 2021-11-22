Akshat Sundrani

Nov 22, 2021

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s travel PICS

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra two look adorable adoring each other

Striking a kiss

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

Shilpa's love of travel leads her to frequently take their family on trips

Love for travel

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

Here, the Kundra's look in full vacay mode as they pose donning white outfits

Vacay look

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

This is from the London Diaries, when the couple looked dashing

London vacay

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

Here the pair look absolutely in love as they share a kiss in a dense forest

Love in nature

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

The couple appeared to be all smiles as they headed out to witness dolphins in the Maldives

Living the moment

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

The kundra family look super cool as they strike a pose in their shades during their vacay

Kundras in shades

(Source- Viaan Raj Kundra Instagram)

Raj strikes a funny pose while Shilpa and Vian laugh, giving us all the vacation vibe

Fun times

(source- Viaan Raj Kundra Instagram)

On New Year, the family was on a vacay in London and they posed looking all cosy

New Year

(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

Today, the pair marks 12 years of marriage

12th Anniversary

 (source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)

