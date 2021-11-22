Akshat Sundrani
Nov 22, 2021
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s travel PICS
Lifestyle
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra two look adorable adoring each other
Striking a kiss
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
Shilpa's love of travel leads her to frequently take their family on trips
Love for travel
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
Here, the Kundra's look in full vacay mode as they pose donning white outfits
Vacay look
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
This is from the London Diaries, when the couple looked dashing
London vacay
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
Here the pair look absolutely in love as they share a kiss in a dense forest
Love in nature
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
The couple appeared to be all smiles as they headed out to witness dolphins in the Maldives
Living the moment
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
The kundra family look super cool as they strike a pose in their shades during their vacay
Kundras in shades
(Source- Viaan Raj Kundra Instagram)
Raj strikes a funny pose while Shilpa and Vian laugh, giving us all the vacation vibe
Fun times
(source- Viaan Raj Kundra Instagram)
On New Year, the family was on a vacay in London and they posed looking all cosy
New Year
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
Today, the pair marks 12 years of marriage
12th Anniversary
(source- Shilpa shetty Instagram)
