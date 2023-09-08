Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that practising yoga every day in the morning can help the body in many ways
#1
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Yoga poses that should be practised daily in order to lead a healthy lifestyle are: Makarasana, Padahastasana, Dhanurasana, Bhujangasana, Utthanpadasana, Virabhadrasana and Vrikshasana
#2
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa says that the first drink in the morning should be lemon water/ green tea with honey as it helps increase metabolism
#3
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that broken wheat upma, low-fat milk, idlis, or paneer bhurji toast make for a very good and light breakfast
#4
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
#5
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra suggests that the lunch should include a clear soup, a small portion of greens and salad, red or brown rice along with sautéed vegetables
She also revealed that there are days when she prefers to have mixed grains rotis, vegetable curry, low-fat curd, and dal
#6
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that for evening snacks, she is a complete fan of homemade desi ghee and prefers makhanas roasted in it, air-popped popcorn with green tea, and a small portion of fruits and nuts
#7
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
The celebrity prefers to keep her dinner very light, including a thin soup, roti, and a small portion of vegetables
#8
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa has suggested to practice yoga early in the morning on an empty stomach as that is when it affects the body
#9
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals that she enjoys eating junk food but only once or twice a month