Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
Shilpa Shetty's Fitness quotes
A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within. Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person
#1
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
A sedentary lifestyle does more harm than we can ever imagine. Giving your body the much-needed stretch every day is crucial
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
#2
The body always needs a little bit of a push to follow a routine when it has worked without much of a break. Feeling a little sluggish or lazy may feel natural, but never give in to your body’s demands completely
#3
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Giving the body a good stretch and flex in the morning is a great way to set the tone for the day
#4
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
#5
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Let your #MondayMotivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
#6
Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one’s goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body
Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy & regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you WILL eventually see the difference
#7
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Achieving your dream physique isn’t the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain
#8
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
#9
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life
#10
