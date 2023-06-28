Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty's Fitness quotes

A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within. Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person 

#1

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

A sedentary lifestyle does more harm than we can ever imagine. Giving your body the much-needed stretch every day is crucial

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

#2

The body always needs a little bit of a push to follow a routine when it has worked without much of a break. Feeling a little sluggish or lazy may feel natural, but never give in to your body’s demands completely

#3

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Giving the body a good stretch and flex in the morning is a great way to set the tone for the day

#4

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

#5

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Let your #MondayMotivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

#6

Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one’s goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body

Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy & regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you WILL eventually see the difference

#7

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Achieving your dream physique isn’t the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain 

#8

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

#9

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life

#10

