APRIL 20, 2023
Shilpa Shetty’s high-protein salad recipes
3/4th cup almonds, 1/4th cup peanuts, 1 cup chopped cucumber, 1 tablespoon chopped coriander, ½ teaspoon chopped chillies, ½ teaspoon coconut sugar, 3 tablespoons grated coconut, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ cup pomegranate seeds, 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Desi Peanut Salad
When combined, these ingredients create a nutritious and satisfying salad. Peanuts are a great addition due to their high protein content and relatively low-calorie count, making them an ideal choice for this dish
Process
150 grams tofu, 1 tablespoon rice powder, Sea salt, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 2 spring onions, 1 teaspoon ginger and garlic paste, 1 red chilli, ½ cup diced capsicums and carrots, ¼ cup peas
Vegan Thai salad
1 tablespoon peanut butter, ½ teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, 1 teaspoon soya sauce, ½ teaspoon rice vinegar, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, salt, 1 tablespoon coriander leaves, 4-5 leaves of lettuce
Dressing
vegetables together
You will need to cook the tofu by sautéing it, as well as stir-frying the vegetables separately. Afterwards, combine the tofu and vegetables together and top with the salad dressing
3 tablespoons jaggery, handful of almonds and pistachios, 1 cup cold milk, 3 tablespoons chia seeds, 2 tablespoon honey, ½ teaspoon vanilla essence, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder, papaya-kiwi-pumpkin seeds
Fruit and nut chia salad
This healthy and sweet salad offers the added benefit of being suitable not only as a snack but also as a means of satisfying sugar cravings
Satisfies sugar cravings
2 tablespoon coconut sugar, 4-5 walnuts, 20 gms rocket leaves, 1 boiled beetroot, 2 teaspoons olive oil, ½ spoon balsamic vinegar, 10 gms goat cheese, pepper and salt
Beetroot and rocket salad
Beetroot is the key ingredient in this recipe, which is particularly advantageous for individuals experiencing digestive issues. This quick and nutritious salad is also an excellent source of dietary fibre and essential vitamins
Nutritious Salad
Try these easy salad recipes for a nutritious and healthy consumption of vitamins and fibres
Try it out
