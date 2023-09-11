Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Shilpa Shetty's skincare regime
Shilpa Shetty is a living proof that age is, in fact, just a number and here, we have the ultimate secret to her age-defying look
Age is just a number
Shilpa cleanses her face thoroughly and gets rid of every trace of makeup before going to bed
Cleansing before bed
She uses a mix of pure coconut oil with olive oil or baby oil and applies it all over her face. Once the makeup melts, she wipes it off with cotton wool
DIY Oil Cleanser
She strongly believes that you must moisturise before you apply your makeup
Moisturise
Internal Hydration
Shilpa starts her day with a glass of warm water, with two amlas (vitamin C) squeezed in which is great for hair & skin
She absolutely does not step out of the house without a generous layer of sunscreen on her face and body
SPF = Hero
She even wears sunscreen at home to shield her skin from the sun rays that may penetrate through the glass windows
Sunscreen at home
Shilpa does not use a lot of skincare products and tries to keep her skin healthy by relying on a few good products as she believes less is more
Minimal Skincare
She washes her face twice a day with a mild face wash in order to keep the dirt away
Washing your face
She practices at least 30 minutes of yoga each day. Practising yoga regularly improves skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation in the face
Yoga
