 Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Shilpa Shetty's skincare regime 

Shilpa Shetty is a living proof that age is, in fact, just a number and here, we have the ultimate secret to her age-defying look

Age is just a number 

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Shilpa cleanses her face thoroughly and gets rid of every trace of makeup before going to bed

Cleansing before bed 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She uses a mix of pure coconut oil with olive oil or baby oil and applies it all over her face. Once the makeup melts, she wipes it off with cotton wool

DIY Oil Cleanser

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She strongly believes that you must moisturise before you apply your makeup

Moisturise

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Internal Hydration 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa starts her day with a glass of warm water, with two amlas (vitamin C) squeezed in which is great for hair & skin

She absolutely does not step out of the house without a generous layer of sunscreen on her face and body 

SPF = Hero 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She even wears sunscreen at home to shield her skin from the sun rays that may penetrate through the glass windows

Sunscreen at home 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa does not use a lot of skincare products and tries to keep her skin healthy by relying on a few good products as she believes less is more

Minimal Skincare 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She washes her face twice a day with a mild face wash in order to keep the dirt away

Washing your face 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She practices at least 30 minutes of yoga each day. Practising yoga regularly improves skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation in the face

Yoga 

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

