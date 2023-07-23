Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 23, 2023

 Shilpa Shetty's weight loss asanas

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress as well as a fitness enthusiast. Takes a look at some yoga asanas recommended by her for weight loss

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Stand tall with feet apart and interlocks fingers and raise your arms overhead with elbows bent on palms faced upwards

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Tadasana

Sit on the floor bend the knee and place your hand behind while looking in front and change position after 15 seconds

Meru Vakrasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Lie on your back with feet together, interlock your finger around your knees and lift your head off the floor

Pawanmuktasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Naukasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Lie on your back. Lift both legs above the floor and engage the core 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Padahastasana

Stand erect with feet together, lift both your hand, and bend downward to touch the ground and feel the stretch in the legs

Sit on the floor with a straight spine and go to lotus pose and press your arms the floor and lift your hip and legs off the floor 

Tolasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Sit cross-legged and place arms on your knees, deep breath with both nostrils and place hand on the abdomen to observe the breath. Deep breath with both nostrils observe the inhalation and exhalation

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Kapalbhati

Agnisar Kriya

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Sit in a cross-leg position and inhale deeply and exhale forcefully. Pull belly in push rhythmically out 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa will be seen in the film Satyavati 

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here