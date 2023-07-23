Heading 3
JUly 23, 2023
Shilpa Shetty's weight loss asanas
Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress as well as a fitness enthusiast. Takes a look at some yoga asanas recommended by her for weight loss
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Stand tall with feet apart and interlocks fingers and raise your arms overhead with elbows bent on palms faced upwards
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Tadasana
Sit on the floor bend the knee and place your hand behind while looking in front and change position after 15 seconds
Meru Vakrasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Lie on your back with feet together, interlock your finger around your knees and lift your head off the floor
Pawanmuktasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Naukasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Lie on your back. Lift both legs above the floor and engage the core
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Padahastasana
Stand erect with feet together, lift both your hand, and bend downward to touch the ground and feel the stretch in the legs
Sit on the floor with a straight spine and go to lotus pose and press your arms the floor and lift your hip and legs off the floor
Tolasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Sit cross-legged and place arms on your knees, deep breath with both nostrils and place hand on the abdomen to observe the breath. Deep breath with both nostrils observe the inhalation and exhalation
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Kapalbhati
Agnisar Kriya
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Sit in a cross-leg position and inhale deeply and exhale forcefully. Pull belly in push rhythmically out
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa will be seen in the film Satyavati
