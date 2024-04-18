Heading 3
Shopping in Bandra ? 10 tricks for you
Never show your excitement. There will be things that will catch your attention but treat them like the same things you looked at in the previous shop
The Prime Rule
As per the product and quality begin with the least minimal amount you can give for that product, and only increase if needed
Strong bargaining
Stick to your bargain amount and never back out from it, leading shopkeepers to things that you are not going to buy at in high price
Never back out from your word
Never agree that the product is perfectly fine, look for holes and flaws that can force shopkeepers to reduce the price
Look for flaws
Don’t stick to one shopkeeper! If they’re not bargaining enough, move on to another store
Keep calm
Try to speak friendly to the shopkeeper as it will make them give you the product at the least amount and also give you an update about the next collection
Treat shopkeeper friendly
Ensure that you wear comfortable footwear that can help you be comfortable and walk fast
Comfortable footwear
If it is monsoon, check the weather before stepping out to not waste your day. On a sunny day, carry your sunglasses and water bottle with you
Check weather
Carry a large shopping bag to avoid carrying products in small polythene which can also lead the items to fall off
Things to carry
Don’t visit the market before 2 PM. You’ll find shopkeepers selling products only after 1-2 PM, and avoid evening chaos
Visiting time
