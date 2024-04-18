Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 18, 2024

Shopping in Bandra ? 10 tricks for you

Never show your excitement. There will be things that will catch your attention but treat them like the same things you looked at in the previous shop

The Prime Rule

Image Source: Freepik

As per the product and quality begin with the least minimal amount you can give for that product, and only increase if needed

Strong bargaining

Image Source: Freepik

Stick to your bargain amount and never back out from it, leading shopkeepers to things that you are not going to buy at in high price

Never back out from your word

Image Source: Freepik

Never agree that the product is perfectly fine, look for holes and flaws that can force shopkeepers to reduce the price

Look for flaws

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t stick to one shopkeeper! If they’re not bargaining enough, move on to another store

Keep calm

Image Source: Freepik

Try to speak friendly to the shopkeeper as it will make them give you the product at the least amount and also give you an update about the next collection

Treat shopkeeper friendly

Image Source: Freepik

Ensure that you wear comfortable footwear that can help you be comfortable and walk fast

Comfortable footwear

Image Source: Freepik

If it is monsoon, check the weather before stepping out to not waste your day. On a sunny day, carry your sunglasses and water bottle with you

Check weather

Image Source: Freepik

Carry a large shopping bag to avoid carrying products in small polythene which can also lead the items to fall off

Things to carry

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t visit the market before 2 PM. You’ll find shopkeepers selling products only after 1-2 PM, and avoid evening chaos 

Visiting time

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here