Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Short Goodbye Messages
"I enjoyed spending every day with you! I'm hoping that our friendship will endure in the future”
#1
“Dear friend, I sure am going to miss you. Now, who’s going to pick up all my slack?”
#2
“May this goodbye be only momentary. May the coming days bring you personal and professional success”
#3
“They say true friends never say goodbye, only “see you soon.” Yes, that is a threat. I will come visit you if you’re not back here soon”
#4
“We’ve all got our fingers crossed that your resignation gets rejected and your dog eats your acceptance letter”
#5
“May your new town bring you new opportunities, adventures, and your favorite restaurant”
#6
“It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad, and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure”
#7
“Goodbyes are tough, but I'm excited to see the amazing things you'll accomplish. Hope we meet again someday and work together”
#8
#9
“As you leave us, know that you're taking a piece of our hearts with you. Happy Farewell buddy!”
“Saying goodbye is never easy, especially to someone as incredible as you. May your future be filled with success and happiness. Farewell!”
#10
