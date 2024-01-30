Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 30, 2024
Short hair care tips
Schedule regular trims every 4-6 weeks to maintain the shape and prevent split ends, keeping your short hairstyle looking fresh
Regular Trims
Image: Pexels
Opt for sulfate-free, gentle shampoos to avoid stripping natural oils, preserving the health and shine of your short locks
Gentle Shampooing
Image: Pexels
Moisturize your hair regularly with a lightweight conditioner to combat dryness, especially focusing on the ends where moisture tends to be lost
Hydration is Key
Image: Pexels
Finish your hair wash with a cool water rinse to seal the hair cuticles, promoting shine and preventing frizz
Cool Water Rinse
Image: Pexels
When using heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant to shield your short hair from damage caused by high temperatures
Protective Styling
Image: Pexels
Short hair requires less product, so use styling products sparingly to avoid buildup, which can weigh down your locks
Minimal Product Use
Image: Pexels
Sleep on silk pillowcases to reduce friction, preventing breakage and maintaining your short hair's smooth texture
Silk Pillowcases
Image: Pexels
Nourish your hair from the inside out by maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins for overall hair health
Balanced Diet
Image: Pexels
Stimulate blood circulation with a gentle scalp massage using your fingertips, promoting healthy hair growth and maintaining scalp health
Scalp Massage
Image: Pexels
Shield your short hair from the sun's harmful UV rays by wearing hats or using UV-protective sprays to prevent color fading and damage
UV Protection
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.