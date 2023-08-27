Heading 3
JIYA SURANA
Lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Short hairstyles Ft. Erica Fernandes
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
A short hairdo looks edgy, cool, and fuss-free. And, we are loving the way Erica Fernandes is styling her hair lately
Layered lob
From side-swept, blow-dried hair to the glossy, centre-parted mane, her hair game is quite versatile
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Classic bob
She hits out a show-stealing look by going for highlighted, side-parted, beach waves
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Beachwaves
Erica looks classy in this polished, smooth strands. Now that's amazing, we think!
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Polished perfection
Slicked back style
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
The sleek, slicked-back hair is setting our hearts on fire!
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Messy hair
Erica has proved there are endless ways to style short hair. This messy, side-swept tousled hairstyle looks edgy yet sultry
The actress adds a touch of sophistication to her look by going for a smooth and slightly rounded hairstyle
Rounded bob
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Wet, tousled tresses give a cool, laid-back look
Wet hair
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Simple yet significant
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Erica keeps it simple by going for side-parted, slightly wavy hair
Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram
Lastly, she goes for an ultra-flattering middle-parted sleek bun hairstyle with two face-framing strands, the typical 90's style
Dramatic bun
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.