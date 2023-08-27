Heading 3

JIYA SURANA

Lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

Short hairstyles Ft. Erica Fernandes

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

A short hairdo looks edgy, cool, and fuss-free. And, we are loving the way Erica Fernandes is styling her hair lately

Layered lob

From side-swept, blow-dried hair to the glossy, centre-parted mane, her hair game is quite versatile

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Classic bob

She hits out a show-stealing look by going for highlighted, side-parted, beach waves

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Beachwaves

Erica looks classy in this polished, smooth strands. Now that's amazing, we think!

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Polished perfection

Slicked back style

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

The sleek, slicked-back hair is setting our hearts on fire!

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Messy hair

Erica has proved there are endless ways to style short hair. This messy, side-swept tousled hairstyle looks edgy yet sultry

The actress adds a touch of sophistication to her look by going for a smooth and slightly rounded hairstyle

Rounded bob

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Wet, tousled tresses give a cool, laid-back look

Wet hair

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Simple yet significant

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Erica keeps it simple by going for side-parted, slightly wavy hair

Image: Erica J Fernandes Instagram

Lastly, she goes for an ultra-flattering middle-parted sleek bun hairstyle with two face-framing strands, the typical 90's style

Dramatic bun

