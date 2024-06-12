Short Temper Meter of each zodiac

Known for their quick temper and fiery nature, Aries can get angry quite rapidly when provoked or when things don't go their way
Aries
Tauruses are patient and slow to anger, but when they do reach their breaking point, their rage can be intense as they are stubborn
Taurus
Geminis can have a short fuse when they feel misunderstood or when their ideas are challenged, but they can also quickly cool down
Gemini
Cancers are sensitive and emotional, but they tend to internalize their anger rather than expressing it outwardly, often holding grudges instead
Cancer
Leos are passionate and proud, which can make them quick to anger when their ego is threatened or when they feel disrespected
Leo
Virgos are analytical and practical, and they often prefer to avoid conflict rather than engage in it, so they can be slow to anger but may hold onto resentment
Virgo
Scorpios can simmer with intense emotions, and while they may not show their anger immediately, it can build up over time before erupting explosively
Scorpio
Sagittarians are known for their blunt honesty and can become angry if they feel constrained or if they perceive injustice
Sagittarius
Aquarians are generally laid-back and detached, so it takes a lot to make them truly angry, but when they do get mad, it can be unexpected and intense
Aquarius
Pisceans are gentle and compassionate, and they often avoid confrontation, so it usually takes a lot to make them truly angry, but when pushed too far, they can become deeply hurt rather than outright furious