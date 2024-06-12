Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2024

Short Temper Meter of each zodiac


Known for their quick temper and fiery nature, Aries can get angry quite rapidly when provoked or when things don't go their way

Aries

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Tauruses are patient and slow to anger, but when they do reach their breaking point, their rage can be intense as they are stubborn

Taurus

Geminis can have a short fuse when they feel misunderstood or when their ideas are challenged, but they can also quickly cool down

Image source- Freepik

Gemini

Cancers are sensitive and emotional, but they tend to internalize their anger rather than expressing it outwardly, often holding grudges instead

Image source- Freepik

Cancer

Leos are passionate and proud, which can make them quick to anger when their ego is threatened or when they feel disrespected

Image source- Freepik

Leo

Virgos are analytical and practical, and they often prefer to avoid conflict rather than engage in it, so they can be slow to anger but may hold onto resentment

Image source- Freepik

Virgo

Scorpios can simmer with intense emotions, and while they may not show their anger immediately, it can build up over time before erupting explosively

Scorpio

Image source- Freepik

Sagittarians are known for their blunt honesty and can become angry if they feel constrained or if they perceive injustice

Sagittarius

Image source- Freepik

Aquarians are generally laid-back and detached, so it takes a lot to make them truly angry, but when they do get mad, it can be unexpected and intense

Aquarius

Image source- Freepik

Pisceans are gentle and compassionate, and they often avoid confrontation, so it usually takes a lot to make them truly angry, but when pushed too far, they can become deeply hurt rather than outright furious

Pisces

Image source- Freepik

