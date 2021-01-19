Swears By This Diet Plan

Shraddha Kapoor

(January 19, 2021)

Shraddha Kapoor is particular about the quantity of her food and timings of her diet

The Baaghi 3 actress has been eating a lot of vegan food and seems to like it too

Besides that, Shraddha is a fan of dal, subjis, rice and chapati

She switches her diet between a host of cuisines such as Continental and Asian

Breakfast is Shraddha’s favourite meal of the day

And she loves to eat poha, upma, dosa for breakfast

Home-cooked food is Shraddha’s favourite cuisine and she swears by ghar ka khana!

Deep-fried snacks, processed chips and aerated drinks are a strict no-no for her

A trail mix of dry-fruits is her favourite munchie for the day

Shraddha is open to experimenting with her diet as long as it is healthy

