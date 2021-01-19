Swears By This Diet Plan
Shraddha Kapoor (January 19, 2021)
Shraddha Kapoor is particular about the quantity of her food and timings of her diet
The Baaghi 3 actress has been eating a lot of vegan food and seems to like it too
Besides that, Shraddha is a fan of dal, subjis, rice and chapati
She switches her diet between a host of cuisines such as Continental and Asian
Breakfast is Shraddha’s favourite meal of the day
And she loves to eat poha, upma, dosa for breakfast
Home-cooked food is Shraddha’s favourite cuisine and she swears by ghar ka khana!
Deep-fried snacks, processed chips and aerated drinks are a strict no-no for her
A trail mix of dry-fruits is her favourite munchie for the day
Shraddha is open to experimenting with her diet as long as it is healthy
