Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 lifestyle

JUNE 01, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor's beauty tips

Shraddha is a well known Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2010 with a thriller film 'Teen Patti'

Shraddha Kapoor

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has glowing skin and lustrous locks. Let's take a look at her beauty regime

Beauty Routine

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The Baaghi actor begins her day by icing her face for a minute to get rid of a puffy face

Ice dip

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

After ice dipping, Shraddha follows the CTM routine and ends it with a sunscreen

Skincare

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha loves multi purpose products and keeps a lip and cheek tint in her bag along with mascara, Kajal and moisturizer

Makeup Kit

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The diva has a special hair mask made of aloevera gel, hibiscus flowers and yogurt. She applies it for 20 mins and rinses it off

DIY hair mask

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor uses products having the acid which keeps the skin moisturized and glowing

Hyaluronic acid

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha uses a homemade onion hair oil which promotes hair growth and keeps them shiny

DIY hair oil

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The Ok Jaanu actor has a go to face mask consisting of besan with an essential oil. The scrub can be easily made and is super effective

DIY face mask

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is in talk of being part of Stree 2

Work-front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here