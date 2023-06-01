JUNE 01, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor's beauty tips
Shraddha is a well known Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2010 with a thriller film 'Teen Patti'
Shraddha Kapoor
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has glowing skin and lustrous locks. Let's take a look at her beauty regime
Beauty Routine
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Baaghi actor begins her day by icing her face for a minute to get rid of a puffy face
Ice dip
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
After ice dipping, Shraddha follows the CTM routine and ends it with a sunscreen
Skincare
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha loves multi purpose products and keeps a lip and cheek tint in her bag along with mascara, Kajal and moisturizer
Makeup Kit
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The diva has a special hair mask made of aloevera gel, hibiscus flowers and yogurt. She applies it for 20 mins and rinses it off
DIY hair mask
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The actor uses products having the acid which keeps the skin moisturized and glowing
Hyaluronic acid
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha uses a homemade onion hair oil which promotes hair growth and keeps them shiny
DIY hair oil
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Ok Jaanu actor has a go to face mask consisting of besan with an essential oil. The scrub can be easily made and is super effective
DIY face mask
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is in talk of being part of Stree 2
Work-front
