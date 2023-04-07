APRIL 07, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor’s Figure From TJMM
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s figure in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar is quite inspiring
Inspiring Figure
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor worked really hard to get a perfect figure for her film
Hard Work
Actress’ trainor Maahek Nair has trained her and taught her some exercises
Image: Maahek Nair Instagram
Trainer
Shraddha Kapoor did pushups to get a flexible body
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pushups
Video Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Weight Lifting
Shraddha did the weight lifting too under the guidance of her trainer
Shraddha Kapoor was determined to get a perfect figure and for this she did wall climbing too
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Wall Climbing
The actress regularly did stretching
Video Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Stretching
This is one of the most important exercises to get a figure like the actress
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Leg Stretching
Shraddha Kapoor used to run regularly
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Running
Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s preparations as she gets a figure for Tu Jhooti Main Makkar
Video Source: Maahek Nair Instagram
The Video
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.