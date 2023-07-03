Heading 3
Shriya Saran's skincare tips
Shriya Saran is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil cinema
Her career
The actress is big on skincare and follows her mom’s tips for her skincare routine
Skincare
Shriya uses rose water with glycerin and applies it as toner and moisturizer
Toner & moisturizer
Shriya Saran uses gram flour with turmeric and curd to cleanse her face
Facial cleansing
Rose water
Sleep is essential according to Shriya for the skin
Rose water
Shriya uses rose water for extra freshness and carries it in a spray bottle
Shriya’s go-to eye makeup is eyeliner, mascara, and kajal
Eye makeup
Shriya consumes orange juice as it contains pigments that help get her that natural glow
Orange juice
Fish
The actress loves to consume fish as it contains collagen and vitamin E which are good for the skin
Shriya drinks enough water throughout the day to keep her skin soft and hydrated
Hydration
