JUly 03, 2023

Shriya Saran's skincare tips

Shriya Saran is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil cinema

Her career

The actress is big on skincare and follows her mom’s tips for her skincare routine

Skincare

Shriya uses rose water with glycerin and applies it as toner and moisturizer

Toner & moisturizer

Shriya Saran uses gram flour with turmeric and curd to cleanse her face

Facial cleansing

Rose water

Sleep is essential according to Shriya for the skin

Rose water

Shriya uses rose water for extra freshness and carries it in a spray bottle

Shriya’s go-to eye makeup is eyeliner, mascara, and kajal

Eye makeup

Shriya consumes orange juice as it contains pigments that help get her that natural glow

Orange juice

Fish

The actress loves to consume fish as it contains collagen and vitamin E which are good for the skin

Shriya drinks enough water throughout the day to keep her skin soft and hydrated

Hydration

