Shruti Haasan reveals her beauty secrets JUNE 12, 2021
One of the leading actresses in India today, Shruti Haasan’s makeup and hair game is strong. She is a fan of the goth makeup look
The actor who also doubles as a musician revealed that she doesn’t have flawless skin and struggles with both, eczema and acne!
Constant application of makeup and PCOS that causes a hormonal imbalance often give rise to unwanted pimples on Shruti’s skin
To deal with it effectively, Shruti swears by Salicylic acid. It helps clear her skin out and ensures there are no bumps
She also takes supplements recommended by her doctor to ensure her skin remains free from breakouts
When it comes to natural remedies, Shruti is a fan of potato juice that helps in effectively getting rid of tan lines
For when she needs to get rid of that makeup, Shruti mixes coconut oil and baking soda to use as a face scrub to ensure her skin remains squeaky clean
Her secret to keeping her skin healthy, is to go to bed without a dab of makeup on. “There shouldn’t be a smidge of makeup,” before going to be, she tells us
As for the one thing the actor avoids at all costs, is Aloe Vera! She absolutely hates the smell of it and can’t stand it
In the name of skincare, Shruti has even tried and tested the snail serum formula for healthy skin, making it to the top of her list of weirdest things she’s applied on her face!
