Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Shweta Tripathi’s diet and fitness routine

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Shweta Tripathi is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi films, television and web series

Shweta Tripathi

Her career began as a production assistant and then went on to act in movies and web series

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Career

Swetha debuted on television with the disney channel teen sitcom ‘Kya Mast Hai LIfe’ in 2009

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Debut

MoviesThe actress starred in movies like 'Masaan', 'The trip', and 'Beautiful World'

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Movies

Mirzapur

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

The actress appeared in the popular web series Mirzapur on Amazon prime as Gajgamini Gupta

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Fitness

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and her remarkable weight loss journey shows her dedication to her healthy lifestyle

The actress practices yoga and meditation as a part of her fitness routine as it helps reduce stress, improves flexibility and maintain a positive mindset

Yoga & meditation

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Sweta includes activities like running, cycling, and dancing as a part of her cardio. These exercises help shed excess weight and increase stamina

Cardiovascular workouts

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Balanced meals

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

The actress follows a well-balanced diet that includes a combination of lean proteins, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and a variety of fruits and vegetables

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

Foods rich in protein like chicken, fish, lentils and tofu are a part of Shweta’s diet

Lean proteins

Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram

English Jagran

information source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here