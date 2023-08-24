Heading 3
Shweta Tripathi’s diet and fitness routine
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Shweta Tripathi is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi films, television and web series
Shweta Tripathi
Her career began as a production assistant and then went on to act in movies and web series
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Career
Swetha debuted on television with the disney channel teen sitcom ‘Kya Mast Hai LIfe’ in 2009
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Debut
MoviesThe actress starred in movies like 'Masaan', 'The trip', and 'Beautiful World'
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Movies
Mirzapur
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
The actress appeared in the popular web series Mirzapur on Amazon prime as Gajgamini Gupta
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Fitness
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and her remarkable weight loss journey shows her dedication to her healthy lifestyle
The actress practices yoga and meditation as a part of her fitness routine as it helps reduce stress, improves flexibility and maintain a positive mindset
Yoga & meditation
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Sweta includes activities like running, cycling, and dancing as a part of her cardio. These exercises help shed excess weight and increase stamina
Cardiovascular workouts
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Balanced meals
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
The actress follows a well-balanced diet that includes a combination of lean proteins, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and a variety of fruits and vegetables
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
Foods rich in protein like chicken, fish, lentils and tofu are a part of Shweta’s diet
Lean proteins
Image: Shweta Tripatihi’s Instagram
