APRIL 22, 2023

Side Effects Of Hair Smoothening

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, hair smoothening treatments have side effects in various forms. Let’s check out 

Hair smoothening treatment 

The chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment often leave residue on hair, thereby causing dandruff

Dandruff

When your hair is exposed to harsh chemicals and then exposed to high heat for straightening, these cosmetic treatments may cause damage to hair fibers, leading to hair thinning and breakage

Hair fall

According to a study, too much exposure to formaldehyde can cause various health problems like headaches, eye irritation, respiratory disease, lung irritation, shortness of breath, and so on

Health problems 

Scalp inflammation

Hair smoothening involves a lot of steps that require a salon professional to use products on your hair. The techniques can lead to scalp inflammation

Prolonged exposure to the chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment can alter the texture of your hair and in the worst case, break your hair too

Affect your hair texture 

Hairdressers exposed to formaldehyde-containing hair straighteners lead to breathing problems and asthma 

Breathing problems 

Our hair shaft is part of the hair that's visible and sticks out of the skin. Too much heat can damage your hair shaft. Moreover, hair straightening tools too can harm your hair by inducing hair loss 

Damage to hair shaft 

Contact dermatitis is a skin condition characterized by itchy rashes and can be caused by an allergic reaction. According to a study, exposure to formaldehyde can cause allergic contact dermatitis

Contact dermatitis 

When you get hair smoothening treatment done, you are exposed to formaldehyde, and prolonged exposure to this chemical can cause dizziness

May lead to denaturation of keratin

In hair smoothening treatment, your hair is exposed to heating techniques. According to a few experimental studies, when our hair is overexposed to heat, it can denature keratin (cause changes to its inherent structure) and damage hair cuticles 

Dizziness

