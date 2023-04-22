APRIL 22, 2023
Side Effects Of Hair Smoothening
Image- Pexels
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, hair smoothening treatments have side effects in various forms. Let’s check out
Hair smoothening treatment
Image- Pexels
The chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment often leave residue on hair, thereby causing dandruff
Dandruff
When your hair is exposed to harsh chemicals and then exposed to high heat for straightening, these cosmetic treatments may cause damage to hair fibers, leading to hair thinning and breakage
Image- Pexels
Hair fall
According to a study, too much exposure to formaldehyde can cause various health problems like headaches, eye irritation, respiratory disease, lung irritation, shortness of breath, and so on
Image- Pexels
Health problems
Image- Pexels
Scalp inflammation
Hair smoothening involves a lot of steps that require a salon professional to use products on your hair. The techniques can lead to scalp inflammation
Prolonged exposure to the chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment can alter the texture of your hair and in the worst case, break your hair too
Image- Pexels
Affect your hair texture
Hairdressers exposed to formaldehyde-containing hair straighteners lead to breathing problems and asthma
Image- Pexels
Breathing problems
Our hair shaft is part of the hair that's visible and sticks out of the skin. Too much heat can damage your hair shaft. Moreover, hair straightening tools too can harm your hair by inducing hair loss
Image- Pexels
Damage to hair shaft
Contact dermatitis is a skin condition characterized by itchy rashes and can be caused by an allergic reaction. According to a study, exposure to formaldehyde can cause allergic contact dermatitis
Image- Pexels
Contact dermatitis
When you get hair smoothening treatment done, you are exposed to formaldehyde, and prolonged exposure to this chemical can cause dizziness
Image- Pexels
May lead to denaturation of keratin
In hair smoothening treatment, your hair is exposed to heating techniques. According to a few experimental studies, when our hair is overexposed to heat, it can denature keratin (cause changes to its inherent structure) and damage hair cuticles
Image- Pexels
Dizziness
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.