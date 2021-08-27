AUGUST 27, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness routine
According to the ‘Marjaavaan’ actor, when it comes to working out, you need to mix things up a little
Sidharth believes that the key to a healthy lifestyle is consistency. Along with that, you should be aware of what your body wants in particular
Sid keeps shuffling his workout routine regularly and also loves to incorporate new things in his plan
He has admitted that he doesn’t believe in one particular pattern but rather prefers to spend an hour or so working out in the gym at least four times a week
His personal trainer Satish Narkar plans his workout to maintain his muscular physique and also to keep him light on his feet
Malhotra starts his workout with a ten-minute warm-up followed by cardio and weight training
He also likes going for a run and swimming twice a week
Besides doing pull-ups and push-ups, Sidharth also believes in strengthening the core and lower back for optimum fitness
Diet is the second most crucial aspect of his fitness routine. He makes sure to include a good amount of animal protein and vegetables in his diet
He switches artificial sugar with jaggery for a healthy substitute and mostly follows a balanced diet of organic and home-made food
Besides all of that, the actor also believes in keeping the body properly hydrated And internal well-being is always a priority to him
For more updates on Sidharth Malhotra and lifestyle, follow Pinkvilla