Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
Signs he is playing games with you
He consistently disappeared without explanation, leaving you hanging and uncertain about his feelings
The Ghosting Act
His texts are short, infrequent, and lack enthusiasm, indicating a lack of investment in meaningful conversation
Minimal Effort Communication
He constantly cancels plans or avoids making them altogether, prioritizing other activities over spending time with you
Always “Too Busy”
He’s full of excuses when it comes to meeting up or committing to plans, showing a lack of genuine interest in building a connection
Excuse Overload
He avoids physical contact or intimacy, keeping a noticeable distance that suggests he’s not interested in taking things further
Avoidance of Intimacy
He shows little interest in your life, rarely asking questions about your day, interests, or aspirations
Limited Curiosity
He avoids introducing you to his friends or family, keeping you separate from his personal life and social circle
Keeping You in the Shadows
He’s evasive or non-committal when it comes to discussing future plans or the status of your relationship
Ambiguity About the Future
No Care of your feelings
He never bothers about your feelings and vulnerabilities
He never put any effort into bringing a spark into the relationship. Rather, he also undermines your efforts
No Spark Left
