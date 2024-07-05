Heading 3

Signs he is playing games with you

He consistently disappeared without explanation, leaving you hanging and uncertain about his feelings

The Ghosting Act

His texts are short, infrequent, and lack enthusiasm, indicating a lack of investment in meaningful conversation

Minimal Effort Communication

He constantly cancels plans or avoids making them altogether, prioritizing other activities over spending time with you

Always “Too Busy”

He’s full of excuses when it comes to meeting up or committing to plans, showing a lack of genuine interest in building a connection

Excuse Overload

He avoids physical contact or intimacy, keeping a noticeable distance that suggests he’s not interested in taking things further

Avoidance of Intimacy

He shows little interest in your life, rarely asking questions about your day, interests, or aspirations

Limited Curiosity

He avoids introducing you to his friends or family, keeping you separate from his personal life and social circle

Keeping You in the Shadows

He’s evasive or non-committal when it comes to discussing future plans or the status of your relationship

Ambiguity About the Future

No Care of your feelings

He never bothers about your feelings and vulnerabilities

He never put any effort into bringing a spark into the relationship. Rather, he also undermines your efforts 

No Spark Left

