December 08, 2023

Signs He is Seeing someone else

Your guy suddenly seems busier without any extra commitments, avoiding your time together, and denies any change when confronted

He's Always Busy

You're the only one making plans and he's not putting in the effort, consistently canceling or avoiding certain places

Unequal Effort

Your partner is always on his phone, hiding texts, and acting distant during your time together

Phone Obsession

He becomes emotionally unavailable, dismisses your needs, and acts indifferent

Indifference

He suddenly wants an open relationship or avoids labeling your connection

No Relationship Label

He consistently excludes you from his social life and avoids introducing you to his friends, he may be keeping another person in the picture

 Excluded from Plans

He starts making excuses to avoid spending time with you, it could indicate he's hiding something and trying to keep it a secret

Avoids Quality Time

He consistently greets you as just a friend, especially around other women

"Buddy" Greetings

Discovering that he's active on dating apps again could suggest he's seeking new connections or is interested in casual relationships

Active on Dating Apps

He becomes overly protective of his phone, hiding messages and being secretive

Phone Overprotectiveness

