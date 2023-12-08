Heading 3
Signs He is Seeing someone else
Your guy suddenly seems busier without any extra commitments, avoiding your time together, and denies any change when confronted
He's Always Busy
You're the only one making plans and he's not putting in the effort, consistently canceling or avoiding certain places
Unequal Effort
Your partner is always on his phone, hiding texts, and acting distant during your time together
Phone Obsession
He becomes emotionally unavailable, dismisses your needs, and acts indifferent
Indifference
He suddenly wants an open relationship or avoids labeling your connection
No Relationship Label
He consistently excludes you from his social life and avoids introducing you to his friends, he may be keeping another person in the picture
Excluded from Plans
He starts making excuses to avoid spending time with you, it could indicate he's hiding something and trying to keep it a secret
Avoids Quality Time
He consistently greets you as just a friend, especially around other women
"Buddy" Greetings
Discovering that he's active on dating apps again could suggest he's seeking new connections or is interested in casual relationships
Active on Dating Apps
He becomes overly protective of his phone, hiding messages and being secretive
Phone Overprotectiveness
