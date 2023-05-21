mAY 21, 2023
Signs He Wants A Relationship With You
If he texts you frequently, then it is a sign he wants a relationship with you
He texts you frequently
When you see he tries to put an effort to make a time for you, he wants to connect with you deeply
Makes time for you no matter what
Asking about your day is a sign that he's interested in your life
Asks about your day
One of the signs he wants a relationship with you is when he introduces you to his friends
Introduces to his friends
If he's interested about your dreams and aspirations, he wants a deeper connection with you
He's curious about your aim in life
When he shares his personal details with you, it is a sign he wants a relationship with you
Shares personal details
When he remembers your birthday and other important dates, it is the sign that he's interested to invest in your life
Remembers important dates
If he is there for you during your bad times and extends support and warmth, it is a sign that he wants a relationship with you
Supportive of you
When he makes plans in advance to make you happy, it is the sign he wants to make you feel special and important
Makes plans in advance
When you see he feels comfortable whenever he's around you, it is the sign he wants to be in a relationship with you
He feels comfortable with you
