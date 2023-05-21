Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

mAY 21, 2023

Signs He Wants A Relationship With You

If he texts you frequently, then it is a sign he wants a relationship with you 

He texts you frequently

When you see he tries to put an effort to make a time for you, he wants to connect with you deeply 

Makes time for you no matter what

Asking about your day is a sign that he's interested in your life

Asks about your day 

One of the signs he wants a relationship with you is when he introduces you to his friends 

Introduces to his friends 

If he's interested about your dreams and aspirations, he wants a deeper connection with you 

He's curious about your aim in life 

When he shares his personal details with you, it is a sign he wants a relationship with you

Shares personal details 

When he remembers your birthday and other important dates, it is the sign that he's interested to invest in your life 

Remembers important dates 

If he is there for you during your bad times and extends support and warmth, it is a sign that he wants a relationship with you 

Supportive of you 

When he makes plans in advance to make you happy, it is the sign he wants to make you feel special and important 

Makes plans in advance

When you see he feels comfortable whenever he's around you, it is the sign he wants to be in a relationship with you

He feels comfortable with you 

