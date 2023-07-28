Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 28, 2023

Signs of a perfectly compatible couple 

For a relationship to sustain, both partners must understand each other and be compatible with each other

Here are a few signs that you have found the person who compliments you perfectly

You are a team, always!

You have established unspoken rules of mutual respect and you stick to them

You have developed mind reading abilities as far as your partner is concerned

You enjoy being different 

You both are each other's one man cheerleading squad, and you bring out the best in each other

You do not judge each other, ever!

You respect each other's professional decisions

Even when you disagree on something, it does not balloon into a war

