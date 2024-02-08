Heading 3

Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Signs of an authentic person

An authentic person's words, actions, and behaviors are consistent with their beliefs and values; they don't say one thing and do another 

An authentic person is honest and transparent about their thoughts and feelings, even if it makes others uncomfortable or when others disagree 

An Authentic person is comfortable being vulnerable and sharing their weaknesses and insecurities; they don't feel ashamed about not being perfect

An authentic person is empathetic and compassionate towards others and doesn't judge others on their beliefs, background, or appearance, even when they differ from their own

Authentic people are resilient; they understand that mistakes and setbacks are part of the human experience. They allow themselves to feel their negative emotions but don't let them discourage them from moving forward and trying again

They prioritize meaningful connections and invest time and effort into building and maintaining relationships

Authentic individuals have a strong sense of self-worth and don't rely on external validation to feel good about themselves. They are comfortable with who they are and don't seek constant approval or validation from others

They own up to their mistakes, apologize when necessary, and learn from their experiences

They are willing to consider different perspectives and are open to new ideas and experiences

True trait Being authentic is about being genuine, true to yourself, and embracing your uniqueness. It's a wonderful way to live and connect with others

