Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 27, 2023
Signs of an unhealthy gut health
If you are fatigued to function every day even after getting good sleep, it can be due to off-balance gut health
Exhaustion
Image: Pexels
Issues in the gut can cause mood issues like irritability and anxiety
Image: Pexels
You're more irritable than usual
Poor gut health can cause constipation. Being constipated for 7 days or more could be a sign to visit a doctor
Constipation
Image: Pexels
Bloating is a possible symptom indicating poor gut health
Bloating
Image: Pexels
Headaches
Image: Pexels
When your body's ability to absorb nutrients is interrupted by gut issues, it can cause headaches
Image: Pexels
Bad breath
Another sign of poor gut health is bad breath. In case of frequent constipation, it can cause a buildup of toxins which can result in bad breath
If the frequency of your bowel movement changes and interferes with your daily life, it can be a sign of poor gut health
Irregular bowel movements
Image: Pexels
New food sensitivities can be triggered due to problems in the gut
Food sensitivities
Image: Pexels
Skin is acting up
Image: Pexels
An unhealthy gut can be one of the possible triggers for skin inflammation symptoms, allergies, acne, and dandruff
Image: Pexels
Your gut health and diet are linked with mental health conditions like depression and anxiety
Poor mental health
