Signs of an unhealthy gut health

If you are fatigued to function every day even after getting good sleep, it can be due to off-balance gut health

Exhaustion

Issues in the gut can cause mood issues like irritability and anxiety 

You're more irritable than usual

Poor gut health can cause constipation. Being constipated for 7 days or more could be a sign to visit a doctor

Constipation 

Bloating is a possible symptom indicating poor gut health

Bloating

Headaches

When your body's ability to absorb nutrients is interrupted by gut issues, it can cause headaches

Bad breath

Another sign of poor gut health is bad breath. In case of frequent constipation, it can cause a buildup of toxins which can result in bad breath

If the frequency of your bowel movement changes and interferes with your daily life, it can be a sign of poor gut health

Irregular bowel movements

New food sensitivities can be triggered due to problems in the gut

Food sensitivities

Skin is acting up

An unhealthy gut can be one of the possible triggers for skin inflammation symptoms, allergies, acne, and dandruff 

Your gut health and diet are linked with mental health conditions like depression and anxiety

Poor mental health

