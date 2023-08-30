Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Signs of attraction 

Image: Pexels

Holding eye contact while making conversation can reveal many things. If a person makes frequent eye contact with you, they are attracted to you 

Eye Contact

A simple touch can convey someone’s intention. If someone bumps into you playfully or brushes against you, it is a sign 

Image: Pexels

Touch 

Do you find someone leaning in closer when you are sitting together or striking conversations? It is an indication 

Image: Pexels

Lean closer 

If you observe someone smiling or laughing around you more than usual, they are attracted to you 

Image: Pexels

Smile

body language

Image: Pexels

A person’s body language changes when they are around someone they like. If they are constantly playing with their hair, it is a telltale sign 

Image: Pexels

Behavior 

Is someone mimicking your actions or picking up your usual phrases? They are mirroring your behavior 

Small gestures might be enough to reveal something crucial about a person. If they fidget with their finger or fumble around you, they are nervous

Gestures

Image: Pexels

If someone is attracted to you, they might adjust the tone in which they speak to you to convey their unspoken affection 

 Tone 

Image: Pexels

Questions 

Image: Pexels

If an individual is into you, they might ask questions to know you better and not be limited to small conversations 

Image: Pexels

Do you observe someone being extra conscious of their appearance around you? They are attracted to you 

Conscious 

