Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 30, 2023
Signs of attraction
Image: Pexels
Holding eye contact while making conversation can reveal many things. If a person makes frequent eye contact with you, they are attracted to you
Eye Contact
A simple touch can convey someone’s intention. If someone bumps into you playfully or brushes against you, it is a sign
Image: Pexels
Touch
Do you find someone leaning in closer when you are sitting together or striking conversations? It is an indication
Image: Pexels
Lean closer
If you observe someone smiling or laughing around you more than usual, they are attracted to you
Image: Pexels
Smile
body language
Image: Pexels
A person’s body language changes when they are around someone they like. If they are constantly playing with their hair, it is a telltale sign
Image: Pexels
Behavior
Is someone mimicking your actions or picking up your usual phrases? They are mirroring your behavior
Small gestures might be enough to reveal something crucial about a person. If they fidget with their finger or fumble around you, they are nervous
Gestures
Image: Pexels
If someone is attracted to you, they might adjust the tone in which they speak to you to convey their unspoken affection
Tone
Image: Pexels
Questions
Image: Pexels
If an individual is into you, they might ask questions to know you better and not be limited to small conversations
Image: Pexels
Do you observe someone being extra conscious of their appearance around you? They are attracted to you
Conscious
