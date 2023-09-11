Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Signs of damaged skin barrier 

Your skin barrier might be waving a tiny red flag!

Listen to your skin

Image: Pexels

Here are some signs that your skin's protective barrier needs a little extra love and care 

Check out these telltale signs 

Image: Pexels

Your skin is always red

#1

Image: Pexels

Your skin burns while applying any product

#2

Image: Pexels

#3

Image: Pexels

You're breaking out more often

You are noticing premature fine lines

#4

Image: Pexels 

Your skin never feels moisturised

#5

Image: Pexels 

Your skin is so dry that its flaky 

#6

Image: Pexels

With the right care, you can help restore and strengthen your skin's barrier, leaving it happy, healthy, and ready to flaunt your skin proudly once again!

Don't worry your skin is resilient

Image: Pexels 

Always give your skin the TLC it deserves 

TLC

Image: Pexels 

