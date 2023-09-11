Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Signs of damaged skin barrier
Your skin barrier might be waving a tiny red flag!
Listen to your skin
Here are some signs that your skin's protective barrier needs a little extra love and care
Check out these telltale signs
Your skin is always red
#1
Your skin burns while applying any product
#2
#3
You're breaking out more often
You are noticing premature fine lines
#4
Your skin never feels moisturised
#5
Your skin is so dry that its flaky
#6
With the right care, you can help restore and strengthen your skin's barrier, leaving it happy, healthy, and ready to flaunt your skin proudly once again!
Don't worry your skin is resilient
Always give your skin the TLC it deserves
TLC
