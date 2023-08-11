Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
Signs of emotional neglect
A relationship should be a safe space where you can express your emotions and concerns without being judged. But if this is missing, your bond lacks emotional support
Emotional Support
Intimacy is not just physical but emotional as well. If there is a lack of intimacy between the partner, things might take a turn for the worse
Intimacy
One should never be judged on the way they feel. If your partner disregards the way you feel, this is a sign of emotional neglect
Emotions
Communication is the core of any relationship. If your partner does not open up or avoid confrontations, be careful
Communication
Withholding
Every individual may not be the best at expressing their emotions! But if they are not appreciative or make you feel unloved owing to the emotional withholding, be critical about this
Priority
A relationship grows when a couple learns to prioritize each other! If your partner prioritizes others over you, things are not the best
Do you feel lonely even when you are with your partner physically? This might be because your partner is emotionally neglecting you
Isolation
Constructive criticism might help an individual grow. But if the criticism is associated with sheer negativity, you must evaluate things critically
Criticism
Empathy
Empathy is a crucial aspect of a relationship. If your partner struggles to empathize with you, it might breach the trust between you two
It is important to solve the issue from the root level! Attempt to improve your communication or strike the emotional cord. You can also seek professional help if needed
Action
