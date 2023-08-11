Heading 3

Signs of emotional neglect 

A relationship should be a safe space where you can express your emotions and concerns without being judged. But if this is missing, your bond lacks emotional support 

Emotional Support

Intimacy is not just physical but emotional as well. If there is a lack of intimacy between the partner, things might take a turn for the worse 

Intimacy 

One should never be judged on the way they feel. If your partner disregards the way you feel, this is a sign of emotional neglect 

Emotions

Communication is the core of any relationship. If your partner does not open up or avoid confrontations, be careful 

Communication 

Withholding 

Every individual may not be the best at expressing their emotions! But if they are not appreciative or make you feel unloved owing to the emotional withholding, be critical about this 

 Priority 

A relationship grows when a couple learns to prioritize each other! If your partner prioritizes others over you, things are not the best

Do you feel lonely even when you are with your partner physically? This might be because your partner is emotionally neglecting you 

Isolation 

Constructive criticism might help an individual grow. But if the criticism is associated with sheer negativity, you must evaluate things critically 

Criticism 

Empathy 

Empathy is a crucial aspect of a relationship. If your partner struggles to empathize with you, it might breach the trust between you two 

It is important to solve the issue from the root level! Attempt to improve your communication or strike the emotional cord. You can also seek professional help if needed 

Action 

