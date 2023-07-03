Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2023
Signs of emotionally strong individuals
They do not blame others for the consequences of their actions
#1
They forgive others easily without expecting an apology
#2
They focus on long-term results instead of short-term gratification
#3
They value life and the people they have in their lives
#4
#5
They keep a balance between their emotions and intelligence
#6
They do not daydream; they accept reality and shape their lives according to it
They are advisors as well as listeners when someone opens up to them
#7
Emotionally strong people give up sulking
#8
#9
Past is a place for lessons; the present is where they focus
They trust people but slowly
#10
