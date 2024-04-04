Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 04, 2024
Signs of emotionally unavailable spouse
When only you are making all the efforts to keep the romance alive while your partner doesn't even care about it, then it's a clear sign
One-Sided Efforts
Image Source: Pexels
If your husband gets immediately turned off when you’re vulnerable with your deeper feelings, it is a typical sign that he is emotionally unavailable
He Turned off when you're vulnerable
Image Source: Pexels
If the sexual chemistry between you two is off or you get closer while making love only then it looks like a marriage without any emotional connection
Your Marriage Feels like a situationship
Image Source: Pexels
If your spouse needs too much “Me Time” and not thinking about spending time with you, then it's a clear sign
Too Much “Me Time”
Image Source: Pexels
An Emotionally unavailable spouse may often come across as a stranger to you. You don't know how they will react to certain situations
Image Source: Pexels
Don't know how they will react!
If you have an emotionally unavailable spouse, you might face difficulty while making them happy since they won't react
Seems impossible to please them
Image Source: Pexels
If your spouse is not available physically to you and always makes excuses for reaching late at home, it might be a sign too
Physically Unavailable
Image Source: Pexels
If your spouse treats Marriage as a part-time job and doesn't seem interested, it might be a major sign of them emotionally absent
No Priority to Marriage
Image Source: Pexels
No Romantic Gesture
Image Source: Pexels
If he ignores kissing, hugging, cuddling Or playing with your hair, it might be a sign that he is not emotionally invested in you
If you don't remember when you last time had meaningful conversations with him, it might be a sign that something is not right in your relationship
Lack of meaningful conversations
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.