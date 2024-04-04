Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 04, 2024

Signs of emotionally unavailable spouse

When only you are making all the efforts to keep the romance alive while your partner doesn't even care about it, then it's a clear sign

One-Sided Efforts

Image Source: Pexels

If your husband gets immediately turned off when you’re vulnerable with your deeper feelings, it is a typical sign that he is emotionally unavailable

He Turned off when you're vulnerable 

Image Source: Pexels

If the sexual chemistry between you two is off or you get closer while making love only then it looks like a marriage without any emotional connection 

Your Marriage Feels like a situationship

Image Source: Pexels

If your spouse needs too much “Me Time” and not thinking about spending time with you, then it's a clear sign 

Too Much “Me Time”

Image Source: Pexels

An Emotionally unavailable spouse may often come across as a stranger to you. You don't know how they will react to certain situations 

Image Source: Pexels

Don't know how they will react! 

If you have an emotionally unavailable spouse, you might face difficulty while making them happy since they won't react 

Seems impossible to please them 

Image Source: Pexels

If your spouse is not available physically to you and always makes excuses for reaching late at home, it might be a sign too 

Physically Unavailable

Image Source: Pexels

If your spouse treats Marriage as a part-time job and doesn't seem interested, it might be a major sign of them emotionally absent 

No Priority to Marriage

Image Source: Pexels

No Romantic Gesture

Image Source: Pexels

If he ignores kissing, hugging, cuddling Or playing with your hair, it might be a sign that he is not emotionally invested in you 

If you don't remember when you last time had meaningful conversations with him, it might be a sign that something is not right in your relationship 

Lack of meaningful conversations 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here