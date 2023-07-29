Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Signs of infidelity in marriage
If your partner is drifting away from you emotionally, this is an indication of trouble in paradise. Their lack of interest in your matters might be an initial sign
Emotional Distance
Image: Pexels
Communication can make or break a relationship! If you notice any change in communication patterns between you and your partner, be careful
Image: Pexels
Communication
Physical intimacy and affection are important in a relationship. Many factors can decrease intimacy, but any unexplained reasons are a sign of trouble
Lack of intimacy
Image: Pexels
A couple understands each other's behavior and habits. If you notice any significant change in their routine or social behavior, it might indicate a potential infidelity
Daily habits
Image: Pexels
Late-night meetings
Image: Pexels
With the global expansion and flexible work hours, late-night meetings may not be unusual. But frequent late-night meetings can be alarming
Image: Pexels
Defensiveness
Conversations and confrontations are part and parcel of every relationship. Defending oneself is not wrong but heightened defensiveness is questionable
If your partner is avoiding giving answers to your questions and creates situations where you can not question them further, there might be speculations of infidelity
Avoidance
Image: Pexels
If your partner has become very secretive about their phones and other devices, consider this a sign that things are not well
Secrecy
Image: Pexels
Caution
Image: Pexels
Be mindful that these are not definitive proofs of infidelity. There can be other reasons facilitating their behavior
Image: Pexels
You should approach such situations with respect and empathy. Encourage open communication to solve the issue or know more about the situation
Respect
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.