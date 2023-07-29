Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Signs of infidelity in marriage 

If your partner is drifting away from you emotionally, this is an indication of trouble in paradise. Their lack of interest in your matters might be an initial sign 

Emotional Distance

Communication can make or break a relationship! If you notice any change in communication patterns between you and your partner, be careful 

Communication 

Physical intimacy and affection are important in a relationship. Many factors can decrease intimacy, but any unexplained reasons are a sign of trouble

Lack of intimacy 

A couple understands each other's behavior and habits. If you notice any significant change in their routine or social behavior, it might indicate a potential infidelity 

Daily habits 

Late-night meetings 

With the global expansion and flexible work hours, late-night meetings may not be unusual. But frequent late-night meetings can be alarming 

Defensiveness 

Conversations and confrontations are part and parcel of every relationship. Defending oneself is not wrong but heightened defensiveness is questionable 

If your partner is avoiding giving answers to your questions and creates situations where you can not question them further, there might be speculations of infidelity 

Avoidance 

If your partner has become very secretive about their phones and other devices, consider this a sign that things are not well 

Secrecy 

 Caution 

Be mindful that these are not definitive proofs of infidelity. There can be other reasons facilitating their behavior 

You should approach such situations with respect and empathy. Encourage open communication to solve the issue or know more about the situation 

Respect 

